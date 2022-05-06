Residents of roughly 10 villages in Assam's Sivasagar district fear that their area will be flooded as the monsoon season approaches, and have urged the state government to take required actions to address the problem of flooding that they encounter every year.

The entire Disangmukh area, which is dominated by the 'Mishing' tribe, is a flood-prone location where inhabitants face many hardships every year during the monsoon season.

Floods have caused residents in the area to relocate to highland areas to seek refuge, along with their domestic animals.

"We face the same issues year after year. Many inhabitants in the area have been forced to flee their houses and seek refuge in the mountains. We expect the same situation this year as well "According to Ranoj Panging, a Disangmukh native.