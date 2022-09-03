A tense situation prevailed along the Assam-Arunachal border with people from both sides trying to chase away each other, after Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah left the site, following discussions with his Arunachal counterparts.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was present at Dhemaji today, to review the border areas and engage in discussions with respect to the long standing dispute arising with regards to Kesakathani and Chilani area along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Soon after the minister left the area, a verbal argument broke out between the people of both sides, following which the Arunachali people were found to be targeting the Assamese people, chasing them away with sticks and umbrellas.

However, the Dhemaji administration and the Arunachal administration together managed to bring the situation under control and were able to disperse the people from the site.

The long standing dispute along the Assam-Arunachal border areas have given rise to numerous review meetings, discussions. There have been continuous assessment of the disputed areas time-to-time.

Recently, the regional committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute held its first meeting with a ministerial delegation from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on August 26, Friday.

Minister of Tourism Nakap Nalo led the team of Arunachal Pradesh comprising of MLA-Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow, MLA-Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma ,DC SP, DFO West Kameng. Whereas, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs - Ashok Singhal led the team of Assam comprising MLA Rangapara-Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA, Sootea -Padma Hazarika, MLA, Mazbat-Charan Boro, DC-Udalgiri, DC-Sonitpur, and others.

Members of the committee traveled together to border regions like Bhalukpong and Kamengbari.

After a brief debate, Minister of DoHUA, Government of Assam Housing & Urban Affairs who serves as the chairman of the regional committee, told the media that the meeting was held in accordance with the "Namsai Declaration" to settle the states' long-standing boundary dispute.