Tension prevailed along Assam-Mizoram border after Mizos allegedly cut down trees on Assam land in the Hailkandi district on December 27.

The incident was reported in Gaglachera, Hailakandi district where Mizos allegedly crossed the border and entered Assam territory and cut down trees.

Officials from the forest department arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Both Assam and Mizoram share 164.6 kilometers of border line.

The two neighboring states' border dispute has been an on-going, difficult problem since two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

The two states have undertaken two rounds of negotiations and five virtual sessions since August of last year.

They have committed to keep the area peaceful and use discussion to settle differences.

In an effort to resolve the contentious border dispute amicably, the chief ministers of the two states held separate meetings in New Delhi in November of last year and September of this year.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read :

