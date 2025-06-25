Tension erupts at Assam-Meghalaya border as mob uproots saplings in disputed Lapangap Village

Tension flared along the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday after a mob of around 400 people from Meghalaya uprooted saplings and dismantled wooden structures erected during a plantation drive by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) of Assam in Lapangap village.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m., with protestors — backed by local villagers and members of several social organisations, including the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) — alleging that Assam was encroaching into Meghalaya’s territory through the plantation activity.

The hill where the plantation was carried out is claimed by both Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, making it a sensitive flashpoint in the long-standing inter-state border dispute.

Police were deployed promptly, and the situation is now under control, confirmed West Jaintia Hills DC Abhinav Kumar Singh. He said that no prior notice was given to Meghalaya authorities about the plantation activity. “We had advised people not to visit the site since a peace meeting was scheduled for today, but it didn't take place as Assam officials failed to show up,” Singh added.



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Police and administrative officials from both states visited the site. Assam Police reportedly fired tear gas shells during the unrest. Meghalaya’s border magistrates and civic officials are maintaining a security presence to prevent further escalation.

KSU general secretary Neilkee Mukhim accused Karbi Anglong residents of violating earlier agreements and encroaching upon disputed land, vowing continued resistance.

A peace meeting is now scheduled for Thursday, with the district administrations pushing for village-level talks involving local headmen and councils to find an amicable solution and maintain status quo.

Lapangap remains one of 12 contested areas along the 884.9-km Assam-Meghalaya border. While six zones were partially resolved through a 2022 agreement, the remaining six, including Lapangap, are still in dispute.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972, and the border dispute has persisted ever since. In the first phase of resolution, Assam received 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km of land. The second phase, involving more complex zones, is ongoing.