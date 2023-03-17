The border dispute between the states of Assam and Meghalaya has been an ongoing issue for several decades. Despite the state governments of both states sitting for permanent settlement of six disputed areas last year, tension remains high in these areas. In addition, twelve other disputed areas have been identified for permanent settlement, with six of them currently under negotiation. However, the villagers of Malchapara village under the Gizang sector, which was mutually given to Assam, are still living in a state of high tension, with Assam supporters living in fear.

On March 14, a Meghalaya supporter mob from the same village attacked Assam supporters, injuring three people seriously. The victims submitted a FIR to the Boko Police Station, resulting in the arrest of two accused on Wednesday morning. A police team led by Sub Inspector Juli Das later sent the accused to judicial custody in the afternoon. Investigation officer Juli Das said that 108 families live in the Malchapara village, with forty supporting Assam and the rest supporting Meghalaya. Due to this divide, Meghalaya supporters threaten or beat the Assam supporters, creating a state of fear.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and nearly thirty accused persons are yet to be apprehended. Sixtser Sangma and Chawan Marak were already arrested, and we will catch the rest of them very soon", added SI Juli Das.

The village headman, Epparson Sangma, has requested and prayed to the Assam state government to maintain peace and permanently settle the border dispute. He added that he was also a victim of Meghalaya supporters' attack on February 1st of this year when he participated in a village general meeting. Another victim, Hakier Sangma, stated that on March 14, around 20 to 30 people with various sharp weapons came and started threatening and then attacked them. Later, they found out that they were drunk and came from a weekly market in Hahim.

Starson Marak, an 83-year-old man, was also attacked by Meghalaya supporters when he raised his voice in support of Assam during a public meeting. "I was attacked by some young people who support Meghalaya, and later I paid five hundred rupees as a fine for supporting Assam state," he added.

The ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has resulted in the displacement of many families and has caused deep tensions in the region. The villagers are hopeful that the governments of both states will work towards a permanent solution to the border dispute, bringing an end to the ongoing tensions.