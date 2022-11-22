Tension flared up in the early hours of November 22 when a shootout took place in West Karbi Anglong area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, wherein, six people including a forest guard died in the firing incident.

In a bid to avoid any untoward situation, the district administration on the Assam side has stopped vehicles at Jorabat heading towards Meghalaya.

“Police have stopped the vehicles at Jorabat from heading towards Meghalaya. They told us that an untoward incident took place along the border so there will be a risk if you head towards Meghalaya. They even said that a few Khasi men have been killed during the incident so no person from the Assam side is allowed to travel towards Meghalaya. This is what I have heard people from Assam being attacked on the border side and anyone heading toward Meghalaya will be attacked. If there is any trouble between the states along the border area then both parties should discuss and come to an amicable solution. Why create trouble for us? We are tourist drivers. We are facing trouble here,” said one of the tourist drivers who is stranded in Jorabat.

Many commuters were seen requesting the police to allow them to travel to Meghalaya, but considering the volatile situation after the firing incident, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to prevent any further tension.

It needs mention here that atleast 6 people including a forest guard were killed in a firing incident on November 22 morning in Moikrang in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

As per reports, the incident took place when the forest department team tried to intercept a smuggled timber-laden truck at around 7 am on November 22.

The truck did not stop and ran away leading to a hot chase. However, the forest guard somehow managed to stop the truck by puncturing one of its tyres and apprehending three people, and later brought them to Jirikinding.

The police team reached the spot upon receiving inputs on the seizure and brought the smuggled vehicle to the police station. Upon reaching the spot, the police allegedly opened fire in self defence in which one forest guard and five others were killed in the incident.

Following the firing incident at the Assam-Meghalaya border in which six people have died including one forest guard, the 2nd Edition of the Shillong Literary Festival as part of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 at Ward’s Lake Shillong has been cancelled.

Notably, the Meghalaya CM called for an emergency along with the village headmen and religious leaders and it was decided to call off the 2nd edition of the Shillong Literary Festival.

As per an official statement, it states, reports have been received from Police Headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, having the potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity, and caused a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, RiBhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order.