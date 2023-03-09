A tense situation has emerged at the border of Assam and West Bengal after forest guards from the latter state allegedly shot at local footballers from the former state on March 9 in Kokrajhar's Gossaigaon area. According to sources, the incident took place in Dhanguri area where West Bengal forest guards fired at a local football team who were playing. At least seven people, including women, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that around 15 forest guards from West Bengal crossed the border and entered the football camp without permission. They allegedly attacked the football team and destroyed five motorcycles belonging to the locals of Assam. The guards also fired blank shots at least twice near the area.

The incident has led to tension between the two states and sparked concerns over the safety of locals in the border areas. The Sapkata Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first incident of violence in the border region. Last year, a firing incident took place near the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj. According to sources, the Assam police had started an ambush in Nilam Bazar to apprehend miscreants who tried to enter the border illegally. When the miscreants did not respond to the police's instructions, they opened fire. Although the miscreants managed to escape, the police recovered stolen cattle and other items from the area.

Speaking to the media, DSP GD Sarma had said, "At this point I would like to say that Assam Police will be stringent with cattle smugglers regardless of the nationality they belong."

The recent shooting incident has further intensified the security concerns in the border areas and calls for prompt action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.