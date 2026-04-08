Tension in Assam's Bijni after UPPL alleges cash distribution by NDA candidate, police step in

Tension briefly escalated in Assam's Bijni following allegations of cash distribution involving a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prompting a swift response from local police to stabilise the situation.

Workers of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) accused NDA candidate Arup Kumar Dey of attempting to distribute money at the residence of former Executive Member (EM) late Singharam Boro in No. 1 Vetagaon. The allegation led to a heated exchange at the location, raising concerns of unrest in the otherwise peaceful area.

UPPL workers urged all political leaders and workers to refrain from engaging in activities that could disrupt harmony. They emphasised that Bijni has a history of peaceful coexistence and called for restraint to prevent any conflict among communities during the election period.

However, the family of late Singharam Boro and workers of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) strongly denied the allegations. They stated that Arup Kumar Dey had not visited the residence for any form of cash distribution. According to them, the visit was personal in nature, citing long-standing ties between the two families, and said the candidate had only come for a courtesy call.

BPF workers also criticised the actions of UPPL members, alleging that Dey was confined inside the residence and the gate was locked, describing the incident as unfortunate. They expressed concern over the developments and appealed to all sides to avoid such situations in the future.

Police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police of Chirang district and other local officers, reached the spot and brought the situation under control, ensuring that no further escalation took place.

Authorities have not confirmed any wrongdoing, and the matter remains contested between the two sides.