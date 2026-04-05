Tension in Assam's Boko as protesters seek probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Tension prevailed in Assam’s Boko town on Sunday, April 5, as a group of students staged a protest demanding justice for Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg. The demonstrators were intercepted by police and administrative officials while attempting to march along the main highway.



According to officials, the protesters were stopped as part of precautionary measures to maintain law and order, particularly in view of a scheduled election rally by the Chief Minister in the area. Security personnel were deployed in significant numbers to prevent the demonstrators from advancing towards the rally venue.



Participants in the protest raised slogans and expressed concern over what they described as attempts to politicise the singer’s death. The student community criticised such developments as inappropriate and called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Authorities remained on alert, monitoring the situation to prevent any escalation.



No major incidents of violence were reported, and the situation was brought under control by the administration.