Tension near India-Bangladesh border in Cachar after alleged attack on Indian farmers

Tension gripped the Harinagar area near the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Cachar district after a group of Indian farmers was allegedly attacked on April 5 morning.

According to reports, the farmers were working on their land in the Katigora area when a group of suspected Bangladeshi miscreants suddenly assaulted them. Several farmers, including Abdul Hannan, Tajim Uddin, Taj Uddin, Salim Uddin, Shahab Uddin and Mustafa Ahmed, were injured in the incident and later admitted to a local hospital.

The attack has triggered panic in the border region, with around 200 farmers gathering in the fenced area of Harinagar by 11 am, demanding security and justice.

Local farmers alleged that working near the international border has become increasingly dangerous, making it difficult for them to sustain their livelihoods. They also expressed anger over the role of the Border Security Force (BSF), accusing it of lack of vigilance and, in some cases, negligence.

Some residents further alleged harassment by certain BSF personnel during night hours, adding to the growing resentment.

However, there has been no official statement from the Border Security Force regarding the incident so far.