In a fresh incident along the Assam-Nagaland border, a few armed Naga miscreants threatened a small tea worker with death if he did not leave the area along the border. The incident occurred on May 4, near Mariani, leaving people living in the area in a state of panic and fear.

The tea worker identified as Asim Gogoi was asked to leave the area immediately, and the armed Naga miscreants warned him that if he didn't leave, they would shoot him with their weapons. The situation along the border remains tense and volatile, as such incidents have occurred in the past as well.

Earlier on April 22, a day after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute, panic gripped the Rampur locality along the border after unidentified miscreants resorted to blank firing.

In that incident, a patrolling team of the Assam forest department was allegedly attacked, abused, and misbehaved by the miscreants in the border region. The forest guards were driven out by the miscreants carrying arms.