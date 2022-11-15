Tension prevailed along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 15 after miscreants vandalized the foundation stone of the Assam forest department’s inspection building set up by Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang on November 12.

Ronghang had laid the foundation stone of the two-story Assam forest department’s inspection building at Jatalang in the Umlapher area in West Karbi Anglong district on November 12.

On the very same day, for the first time, a joint parliamentary meeting of the Karbi Council government led by Tuliram Ronghang was held where Ronghang announced that not even an inch of land in West Karbi Anglong would be conceded to Meghalaya. Later on that night, some suspected Khasi miscreants removed the base rock of the foundation stone from the spot and left it in a ranch.

Amid the latest simmering tension along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the first round of talks of the second phase of the border talks will be held in the month of November with all the regional committees.

"I had a talk with the Chief Minister of Assam, in the next few days there are some movements by the central ministers in North East," said Sangma.

"..I am hopeful that within this month of November, we should be able to have the first round of meetings with all the regional committees present, and hopefully we'll be able to initiate the talks of the second phase", he added.

CM informed that unofficially a lot of work in the background has been started different committees are already doing their homework and coordinating and discussions have started, but the official talks have not but it is expected to be in this month of November.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 28 informed that the second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya will be held soon.

“It will be an endeavour to ensure that within the next few weeks, we will try to meet the regional committees and the chief ministers together to take the discussion forward,” CM Sangma had said while speaking to reporters.