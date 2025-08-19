Tensions flare at Assam-Mizoram border after rubber plantations damaged

Tensions escalated along the Assam-Mizoram border after police and forest department officials from Assam reportedly entered Sakaihruhlui village in Mizoram’s Mamit district and destroyed nearly 290 rubber plants cultivated by local villagers.

The incident, which occurred on August 15, has once again highlighted the fragile peace along the 164.6 km-long inter-state boundary, parts of which remain disputed. Officials said the disputed area falls under Mizoram’s reserve forest land but is also claimed as part of Assam under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission.

During a meeting at Bairabi near the Assam border, Mizoram deputy commissioner K. Lalrinmawia informed Assam counterparts that Sakaihruhlui village falls under Kawrtah forest division and is listed in Mizoram’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’s GIS map. He argued that residents of Mamit district are cultivating within their own reserve forest area.

However, Hailakandi deputy commissioner Abhishek Jain contended that the issue arose due to plantation activity in a reserved forest that overlaps with Assam’s boundary claims. He added that the affected area lies within Gharamara range in Assam’s Hailakandi district, which is protected under the Reserved Forest Act of 1980.



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Officials further cited that plantation of rubber trees within 1.5 km of the Assam boundary could violate provisions of the Reserved Forest Act and may even draw scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Both sides agreed to resolve the issue amicably and take preventive steps to avoid such flare-ups in future. The matter will also be referred to higher authorities for further consideration.

The Assam-Mizoram border dispute dates back to colonial-era demarcations—first under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1875, later challenged by Assam with reference to the 1933 Survey of India map. Mizoram bases its claims on the 1875 demarcation, asserting that about 509 square miles of inner line reserve forest falls within its boundaries, while Assam continues to hold the 1933 map as constitutional.

Periodic clashes have erupted along the border in the past, most notably in July 2021 when violence left several dead and scores injured. Despite four rounds of ministerial talks since August 2021, a lasting resolution has remained elusive.

The latest incident underscores the simmering tensions between the two northeastern neighbours, with both states reiterating their claims and seeking central intervention for a permanent solution.