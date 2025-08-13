Tensions flare on Indo-Bangla border as Dhubri police foil alleged I-Day coup plot

Security has been tightened along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district after police claimed to have foiled an alleged plot to disrupt Independence Day celebrations.

Authorities apprehended a local youth and questioned several others, including an Indian Army jawan, in connection with a suspected plot to disrupt the upcoming celebrations.

The operation, led by the Dhubri Police, began on Tuesday morning with a raid on the house of Iman Hussain in Nairsara village, a community situated directly on the border. The raid reportedly uncovered a cache of concerning materials, including two Bangladeshi flags, SIM cards and incriminating documents.

The main suspect, identified as Iman Hussain, was arrested during the operation. Police are currently investigating his role in the alleged "terrible coup" and his connections to the recovered items. The nature of the planned coup remains unclear, but its timing on the eve of Independence Day has raised alarm among security officials.

In a surprising turn of events, Iman Hussain's brother, Ali Hussain, an Indian Army jawan posted in Sri-Nagar, was later detained on same day for questioning. Ali Hussain had reportedly been on leave for a month and was at his Lakhimari home when the raid took place. Along with him, two school teachers—Mohabbat Ali, the headmaster of Ramraikuti Middle School, and Zahar Ali, a co-teacher at Laxmimari Middle School—were also brought in for interrogation.

However, in a move that has left some observers puzzled, the Golakganj police released Ali Hussain and the two teachers late that same night after what they described as a thorough interrogation. The reason for their release remains undisclosed, but it has fueled speculation about their level of involvement in the alleged plot.

The case has been handed over to a Special Task Force (STF) team, which has already arrived in Golakganj to take over the investigation. The STF is expected to delve deeper into the seized letters and the origins of the Bangladeshi flags and SIM cards. The police have confirmed that they have a long list of names connected to the letters, suggesting the scope of the investigation could be much wider.

When local journalists attempted to cover the story, they were prevented from taking photos by the Golakganj police. The lack of visual evidence and the swift release of some of the detainees have added to the mystery surrounding the events.