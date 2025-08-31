Dhubri museum concludes terracotta workshop in Gauripur; students craft 70 artworks

The District Museum, Dhubri, organized a four-day Terracotta Workshop that concluded at the Nilima Baruah Folk Art Museum in Gauripur. The programme aimed to preserve and promote the traditional art of terracotta among the younger generation, drawing 20 enthusiastic students from diverse educational backgrounds.

Coordinated by District Museum Officer Kritee Kumar Sarma, the workshop was conducted by the experienced demonstrator Debdas Paul from Asharikandi village of Gauripur. Over the course of four days, Paul provided participants with practical training and artistic insights, guiding them through the rich tradition of terracotta art, its historical significance, and its continued relevance.

Participants received intensive hands-on training, covering both wheel-made pottery and hand-modelling techniques. A key highlight of the workshop was a special demonstration on crafting the traditional 'Hatima-Putul', the mother and child figure is one of the prominent and frequent motifs in Asharikandi terracotta art.

The event not only familiarized students with traditional methods but also encouraged them to experiment with their own designs. The workshop yielded impressive results, with participants collectively creating nearly 70 terracotta objects that showcased their creativity, dedication, and newly acquired skills.

On the concluding day, certificates of participation were distributed to all students in recognition of their efforts and achievements. District Museum Officer Kritee Kumar Sarma expressed his appreciation for the active involvement of the participants and the valuable contribution of demonstrator Debdas Paul.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards inspiring the youth to preserve and promote the timeless craft of terracotta, ensuring its continuity for the future. The workshop not only enhanced the students' artistic skills but also provided them with a deeper understanding of the village Asharikandi’s rich folk traditions.