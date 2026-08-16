Tezpur Titans edge Guwahati Royals by two wickets in thrilling APL run-fest

Tezpur Titans pulled off a thrilling two-wicket victory over Guwahati Royals, chasing down a mammoth target of 201 with just two balls to spare in Match 30 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on August 16.

Guwahati Royals posted 200/4 in 20 overs, powered by an unbeaten 81 off 57 balls from Sanjay Kumar Singh, who smashed four fours and six sixes. Gunjan Jyoti Deka contributed 41 off 27 balls, while Nipan Deka provided a stunning late flourish with an unbeaten 43 off just 10 deliveries.

Nipan smashed 35 runs in the final over, including a sensational sequence of big hits, to take the Royals to the 200-run mark.

In reply, Tezpur Titans completed the chase in 19.4 overs, finishing on 203/8. Dibash Hazarika led the charge with a brilliant 73 off 42 balls, including six fours and six sixes.

Roshan Topno added 39 off 24 balls before captain Ayushman Malakar produced a match-winning cameo of 41 from just 18 deliveries, hitting four sixes.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Titans kept their chase alive. With the equation tightening in the final overs, Prachurya Kataki held his nerve and scored an unbeaten seven off two balls to take Tezpur over the line.

For Guwahati Royals, Bastab Roy was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33, while Nipan Deka claimed two wickets.