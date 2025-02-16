Tezpur is set to host the North-East Community Awareness Plenary (NECAP) 2025, a landmark event dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and autism. Organized by the Viswapragna Foundation in collaboration with Tezpur College, Darrang College, the Indian Society of Medical and Paediatric Oncology (ISMPO), and the Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ISCCP), the event is scheduled for February 23, 2025, at Tezpur College, Tezpur.

NECAP 2025 aims to foster scientific awareness, dispel misconceptions, and strengthen community engagement in addressing oncology and autism-related challenges. The initiative brings together renowned medical experts, caregivers, and community leaders to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and public understanding.

The oncology track will feature leading oncologists, including Dr. Raghunadha Rao Digumarti, a B.C. Roy Awardee and former director of Tata Memorial Hospital, alongside Dr. Sujit Kumar Mullapally from Apollo Chennai and other prominent specialists. Discussions will cover lifestyle factors contributing to cancer, preventive vaccinations, and palliative care, debunking widespread myths such as the misconception that biopsies cause cancer spread and the belief in diet-based cancer cures.

The autism awareness sessions will be led by experts like Dr. Naresh Kalakota from NIMHANS and Dr. Priyadarshee Abhishek from LGBRIMH, addressing early symptom identification, managing coexisting conditions, and improving communication strategies for children with autism. The event will also feature insights from caregivers, including Shri Monalisa Ray, who will share personal experiences to provide a real-world perspective on autism caregiving.

NECAP 2025 will not only engage medical professionals but also teachers, lawyers, law enforcement personnel, and vendors, fostering a multi-disciplinary dialogue on health advocacy and social inclusivity. The initiative is spearheaded by Dr. Venkata Pradeep Babu Koyyala, director of Viswapragna Foundation, leading the oncology track, and Dr. Pavani Medisetty, a distinguished anesthesiologist, overseeing the autism awareness sessions.