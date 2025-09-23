Tezpur University accepts student demands, to honour Zubeen Garg with posthumous honorary doctorate

Tezpur University has formally responded to the demands raised by its students in a letter submitted on September 21, 2025, assuring that all points highlighted will be considered for appropriate administrative action. The University administration stated that it values the concerns expressed and is committed to taking forward the necessary measures to address them.

The University clarified that the students’ representative body currently functions under the nomenclature “Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC),” which is a statutory provision laid down in the Tezpur University Act, 1993. However, acknowledging the students’ request to rename the body as “Tezpur University Students’ Union,” the administration has assured that it will initiate the due process required for amending the Act in Parliament. This procedure will involve placing the matter before the Academic Council and the Board of Management, along with creating the necessary structural framework to establish a Students’ Union in line with the demand.

In a significant gesture of cultural recognition, the University has announced that it will honor the legacy of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently. The administration has proposed to install a statue of the singer on campus at a designated site. Furthermore, the University is also considering conferring upon him a posthumous Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his immense contribution to Assamese culture, music, and the arts. Alongside this, a scholarship in his name will be instituted within the Department of Cultural Studies, aimed at supporting and nurturing young talent in the fields of art, culture, and music.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh emphasized that neither the University nor he personally supports any activities that could be detrimental to the interests of Assam or the students of Tezpur University. He stressed the institution’s commitment to safeguarding student welfare and advancing the state’s cultural identity through education and initiatives of this nature.

The announcements were made on September 22, 2025, after Vice Chancellor Prof. Singh paid floral tributes to Zubeen Garg. The solemn ceremony was followed by an interaction with the students in front of the Administrative Building, which saw the presence of faculty members, university officials, and a large number of students. The occasion marked not only an administrative assurance to students but also an emotional cultural moment as the University pledged to immortalize the legacy of one of Assam’s most cherished icons while strengthening its democratic framework through student representation.