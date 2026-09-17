Tezpur University announces high-level committee to review student mental health support after student’s death

Tezpur University has announced that it will constitute a high-level committee to review its existing mechanisms for supporting students’ mental well-being following the tragic death of Jyotishman Boruah, a fifth-semester student of the Integrated M.Sc. in Chemistry at the Department of Chemical Sciences.

In a statement, the university expressed condolences to Boruah’s family, friends, classmates and members of the university community mourning his death.

The university said it is extending necessary support and cooperation to the concerned authorities in accordance with due procedure. It added that the exact circumstances and any factors that may have led to the incident have not yet been officially established.

The university urged the media and other stakeholders to respect the privacy and dignity of the bereaved family, friends and fellow students. It also appealed to people to refrain from sharing unverified information, personal details or speculative accounts about the incident.

As part of its student welfare measures, the university said the proposed high-level committee will review the existing systems for supporting students’ mental well-being and identify areas that require strengthening.

The committee will engage with students, faculty members, wardens, counsellors and other members of the university community to understand their experiences and suggestions before recommending appropriate measures, the statement said.