Assam CM seeks Pro-VC appointment to restore administrative and academic stability at Tezpur University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 urged the Union Ministry of Education to expedite the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor at Tezpur University, where an ongoing crisis has led to prolonged campus closure and growing concerns over academic functioning.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister stated that he had spoken to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the situation. “I urged the Hon’ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained,” Sarma wrote. He expressed confidence that with Central intervention, the issues would be resolved at the earliest.

The unrest—which has kept the central university shut for more than 75 days—has intensified amid mounting allegations against Vice-Chancellor Prof. Neelima Gupta. Students, staff, and political leaders have alleged corruption, administrative lapses, misuse of public funds, and violations in recruitment procedures. Claims of misappropriation exceeding ₹14 crore have become a central point of agitation.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi recently flagged what he termed a “deep institutional crisis,” writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek urgent corrective measures. Gogoi underlined concerns over faculty shortages, declining NIRF performance, and disruptions to key academic activities—warning that such failures undermine the university’s founding vision under the Assam Accord to promote higher education excellence in the state.



While both the Assam Governor and the Union Ministry of Education have instituted inquiries—submitting fact-finding reports on the alleged irregularities—no corrective decisions have yet been publicly announced.

With academic operations halted and grievances deepening, stakeholders await swift administrative intervention to restore normalcy and reinforce the institution’s integrity.