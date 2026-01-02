Tezpur University crisis: Stakeholders welcome Ministry of Education’s probe, await outcome

Students, teachers and staff of Tezpur University have welcomed the Ministry of Education’s decision to constitute an enquiry committee to look into the ongoing crisis at the campus, including allegations against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, while underlining that their agitation will continue until the process delivers justice.

In an order issued on January 1, the Ministry of Education asked Singh to proceed on leave and set up a three-member enquiry committee to examine all matters related to the situation at Tezpur University. The panel has been given a maximum of three months to submit its report.

The decision was welcomed by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association and student bodies, who described it as an important step towards addressing a crisis that has persisted since mid-September. In a joint statement, the stakeholders expressed hope that the enquiry would be conducted in a fair, transparent and comprehensive manner, without political interference or institutional bias.

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They, however, made it clear that the movement would not be withdrawn completely until the enquiry findings conclusively uphold justice and the outcome is in favour of the university community.

Tezpur University, located in Sonitpur district of Assam, has witnessed sustained protests over alleged administrative and financial irregularities under Singh’s tenure. On Monday, protesters marked 100 days of agitation by observing a 24-hour hunger strike.

The ministry has also appointed Amrendra Kumar Das from the Department of Design at IIT Guwahati as pro vice-chancellor. The stakeholders said they were willing to extend full cooperation to the enquiry committee and welcome the newly appointed pro vice-chancellor to the campus.

Tensions at the university escalated in September following allegations that the vice-chancellor and the administration showed disrespect to Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, along with concerns over alleged deforestation and ecological damage on the campus.

The situation turned volatile on September 22 after heated exchanges between students and the vice-chancellor, following which he stayed away from the campus. Since the protests began, at least 11 faculty members and senior officials have resigned from their posts or from the university.