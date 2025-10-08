Tezpur University erupts in protest over VC’s absence, alleged corruption

Tensions flared at Tezpur University on Wednesday, October 8 evening as students, faculty, and university stakeholders staged a large-scale protest demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Shambhu Nath Singh, who has reportedly remained absent from campus for the third consecutive week amid allegations of administrative misconduct and financial irregularities.

The protest, which began around 5:30 p.m. in front of the administration building, witnessed the participation of hundreds of students and faculty members carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding accountability and transparency in the university’s governance.

A large effigy bearing the faces of VC Shambhu Nath Singh, IQAC Director Deben Chandra Baruah, Dean of School of Engineering Sankar Chandra Deka, Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath, and Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra was carried through the campus. Protesters accused these officials of corruption, mismanagement, and actions detrimental to the student community.

The rally moved through various parts of the university before concluding at the Main Gate, where demonstrators set the effigy ablaze in a symbolic act of protest. The participants clarified that the burning was not an expression of hatred but an act of “moral resistance” symbolizing the community’s demand for justice, accountability, and ethical leadership.

“The fire represents cleansing and the fight for justice. It reminds us that even in silence, resistance can roar. Non-violence is not weakness but a moral weapon stronger than fear,”

said one of the student leaders during the protest.

The demonstration also expressed resentment over the administration’s perceived disrespect toward the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose legacy holds a deep emotional connection with students in Assam.

The incident underscores a growing climate of frustration within the Tezpur University community, as concerns mount over alleged financial mismanagement, administrative inefficiency, and lack of transparency under the current leadership. Despite the absence of the Vice-Chancellor, Wednesday’s protest demonstrated a strong collective call for reform and ethical governance.

Meanwhile, tensions on campus deepened further following an FIR lodged by Prof. Kusum Kumar Bania, President of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, against Ramakrishna Mathe, Director of the Computer Centre. The FIR accuses Mathe of criminal trespass (Section 329, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), cheating and impersonation (Sections 318 and 319, BNS), and violations under Sections 65, 66, and 66D of the IT Act.