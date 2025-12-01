Tezpur University finance officer resigns amid mounting corruption allegations

The ongoing agitation at Tezpur University marked a major development on Monday, December 1 as Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra formally relinquished his post, citing escalating tension on campus and mounting corruption allegations linked to his tenure.



Mishra, who has remained absent from the university premises since September 22, the second day of the protest, announced that he is severing all affiliations with the institution with immediate effect. In a written statement, he pointed to the “current atmosphere of unrest” and the serious charges of financial irregularities surfaced during the agitation as reasons behind his decision.



Students have described Mishra’s exit as a crucial breakthrough, asserting that it reinforces their accusations of large-scale mismanagement, fund misuse, and administrative misconduct allegedly involving senior authorities including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, who is also reported to be absconding.



The movement, now in its third month, continues under a complete campus shutdown enforced jointly by students, teaching staff, and non-teaching employees. The coalition insists the lockdown will remain until the Union Ministry of Education intervenes, orders a transparent investigation into the alleged corruption, and ensures structural accountability within the university’s administration.



Campus representatives reiterated that Mishra’s resignation is “a significant validation” of their cause, but not the conclusion of their struggle.

“This is just the beginning of justice,” student leaders declared. “We will continue until every layer of the scam is exposed and action is taken.”