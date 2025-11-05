Tezpur University fraternity pays tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, dedicates 46th day of campus uprising to his ideals

The Tezpur University fraternity, comprising students, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), and the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) on Wednesday, November 5 observed the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, dedicating the 46th day of their ongoing protest to the legendary artist’s timeless ideals of unity, justice, and social responsibility.

Members of the university community gathered at their regular protest site, paying homage to “Bhupen Da” through songs, speeches, and symbolic demonstrations that reflected his deep-rooted message of collective strength and human dignity. The tribute resonated as a powerful reminder of how his philosophy continues to inspire the fraternity’s resilience in their ongoing struggle to uphold the university’s democratic and academic integrity.

For nearly seven weeks, the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff have stood united in their demand for the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, alleging gross administrative negligence, corruption, and the erosion of academic and institutional values. The demonstrators have described the current environment under the vice-chancellor’s leadership as increasingly autocratic and detrimental to the university’s ethos.

Despite the intensity of their grievances, the protest has remained peaceful, marked by calls for justice and institutional accountability. The fraternity has appealed to the President of India, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Supreme Court of India, and other competent authorities to intervene and ensure that their long-standing concerns are addressed.

According to the protestors, true stability and dignity can only return to Tezpur University once administrative transparency and academic freedom are restored.