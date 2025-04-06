The Department of Law at Tezpur University, Assam organised a Legal Awareness Camp aimed at promoting legal literacy among marginalised communities. Over 150 people, including school students, participated.

The camp, held at Bhasha Swahid Swarani L.P. School in Noorbari Tea Estate, focused on educating tea garden workers and local residents about key legal issues such as domestic violence, drug abuse, online fraud, free legal aid, and constitutional rights.

Dr. Madhumita Acharjee, Head of the Law Department, highlighted the role of legal education in community empowerment. The event also featured short plays by law students on social and legal issues, including domestic violence, cybercrime, and drug abuse.

Community leaders, including the school’s headmaster Bajit Ali and Noorbari Tea Labour Association president Madhab Bhumij, praised the initiative for raising awareness and fostering legal empowerment.

The programme was supported by faculty members and students from the Law and Social Work departments, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Gitanjali Ghosh.

Madhab Bhumij, president of the Noorbari Tea Labour Association, shared the struggles behind establishing a school in the village and emphasised education's role in improving children's lives.

One of the key highlights of the programme was a series of short plays performed by second and fourth-semester law students aimed to raise awareness of key legal issues that affect the general public. The first act focused on domestic violence against women and how legal aid can help victims. The second act highlighted digital and cyber offences, a growing concern in today's internet age. The third act was based on drug abuse among teenagers and the need for rehabilitation.

The students also displayed placards to convey slogans, legal helpline numbers, and pertinent information about the government's initiatives, enhancing the audience's awareness and understanding.