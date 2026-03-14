Tezpur University inaugurates food processing incubation centre under PMFME Scheme

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Friday inaugurated a Food Processing Incubation Centre at Tezpur University aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and value addition in the food processing sector.

The incubation centre has been established under the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries with a grant-in-aid of Rs 275 lakh.

Developed by the university’s Department of Food Engineering and Technology, the facility seeks to support innovation, technology adoption and small-scale food processing enterprises.

The minister inaugurated the centre by unveiling the foundation plaque and cutting the ribbon. He later interacted with PMFME beneficiaries, start-up representatives, faculty members and other stakeholders at the facility.

A formal programme was subsequently held at the Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha Auditorium of the university. The event was attended by Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das, Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Meghna Nidhi Dahal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries D. Praveen and Prithiraj Rabha, among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Paswan encouraged youth and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore the food processing sector as a promising field for innovation and business. He noted that with the rising demand for processed and packaged food products, there is significant scope for start-ups and technology-driven ventures in areas such as food preservation, packaging, product development and supply chain management.

Highlighting Assam’s agricultural potential, the Union Minister said the state produces fruits, vegetables, spices and other farm products in abundance, but much of it still lacks adequate value addition and organised processing. He stressed that incubation centres like the one at Tezpur University can provide technical support, training, infrastructure and mentorship to entrepreneurs.

Paswan expressed hope that the facility would benefit not only the university but also the broader agricultural and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Assam by supporting farmers, start-ups and local enterprises, creating employment opportunities and strengthening rural development.

Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das also underlined the importance of converting agricultural produce into value-added products, noting that Food Engineering and Technology offers immense opportunities for innovation and economic growth in agrarian regions like Assam. He further recalled that institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Tezpur University emerged from the aspirations of the Assam Movement, symbolising the region’s development goals.

The incubation centre is equipped with modern processing lines for fruit juice, grain processing, bakery products, noodles and pasta, and spices. It will support entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), start-ups and students through training programmes, technology transfer and a pay-and-use facility for pilot production and small-scale manufacturing.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sazzad Alam, Additional Secretary, Government of Assam. The initiative is expected to strengthen the micro food processing ecosystem and create new opportunities for entrepreneurship and value addition to agricultural produce in the region.