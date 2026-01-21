Tezpur University marks 33rd foundation day as Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami advocates free thinking and scientific temper

Tezpur University celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day with a ceremonial programme at the KBR Auditorium, beginning with the hoisting of the university flag by Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Tezpur University.

The event brought together faculty members, students and staff to reflect on the institution’s journey and its future direction.

In his welcome address, Prof. Das called upon all stakeholders to work collectively towards strengthening the university ecosystem, emphasising innovation and tangible outcomes such as startups and economic value creation. Stressing the importance of transparency, fairness, punctuality and dialogue, he urged the campus community to actively partner in shaping the university’s growth and relevance.

Delivering the Foundation Day Oration, eminent scientist, author and science communicator Dr. Dinesh Chandra Goswami spoke on the theme “Free Thinking and Scientific Temperament.” He underscored that universities must remain spaces for free thinking, guided by reason and firmly grounded in knowledge. He observed that free thinking cannot exist in a vacuum and must be built on learning, with knowledge ultimately maturing into wisdom through judgement, context and the ability to make appropriate choices.

To illustrate the difficulty of communicating new ideas, Dr. Goswami recalled an anecdote involving Nobel laureate Niels Bohr and his brother Harald Bohr, noting how audiences often find familiarity more comfortable than novelty. He said this should not deter universities from pursuing new thinking and discovery, which remain central to academic progress. Referring to Galileo, he highlighted the courage and discipline required for free inquiry and remarked that meaningful research demands time for reflection, adding that even a single breakthrough idea can yield immense benefits for society.

On scientific temperament, Dr. Goswami emphasised the primacy of evidence and testability, stating that claims should neither be accepted nor rejected without logical reasoning and verification. He noted that unverified claims should remain open until supported by evidence, reinforcing the core principles of scientific inquiry.

Addressing students, Dr. Goswami encouraged them to choose their own paths with conviction, practise tolerance, adopt environmentally responsible habits, respect the opposite sex, cultivate gratitude and reciprocity, and make thoughtful life choices. He concluded with a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein, urging students to attempt the seemingly impossible with focus and purpose.

The programme concluded with a cultural presentation, followed by a formal vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Vijay Kumar Nath, Chairperson of the Organising Committee.