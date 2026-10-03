Tezpur University named Centre of Excellence for study and preservation of Classical Assamese

The Union Ministry of Education has approved the establishment of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for the study of classical languages, including a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese at Tezpur University in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The approval was conveyed through an office memorandum issued on October 1 by the Language Division of the Department of Higher Education. The memorandum provides for Centres of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese, Classical Bengali, Classical Marathi, Classical Pali and Classical Prakrit.

According to the ministry, the centres will focus on strengthening academic research, digitisation, preservation and dissemination of the linguistic and literary heritage associated with the five classical languages.

Sarma, while sharing the ministry's memorandum on social media, said the Assam government had been pursuing the establishment of a dedicated centre following the recognition of Assamese as a classical language.

"After our Assamese language received classical language status, we had been informing the Government of India about establishing a special centre for the study, preservation and development of its rich linguistic and literary heritage. Today, I am happy to share that the establishment of the 'Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese' at Tezpur University has been approved," Sarma said.

He said the centre would provide opportunities for extensive research on the Assamese language and contribute to the digital preservation of manuscripts and other literary heritage.

"This centre will open the doors to new possibilities in extensive research on the Assamese language, digital preservation, and the conservation and promotion of manuscripts and literary heritage," the chief minister said.

Sarma also said the initiative would help strengthen efforts to preserve and promote Assamese linguistic and literary heritage among younger generations.

Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit were granted classical language status by the Union Cabinet in October 2024. The five Centres of Excellence approved by the Education Ministry correspond to these languages.