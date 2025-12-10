Tezpur University observes Swahid Divas, pays tribute to Assam agitation martyrs amid ongoing protest

Tezpur University on Wednesday, December 10 observed Swahid Divas with solemn reverence, honouring the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation whose sacrifice played a pivotal role in the creation of the University nearly forty years ago. Students, faculty members, and staff gathered to pay homage to the individuals who laid down their lives to safeguard the cultural identity, constitutional rights, and aspirations of the people of Assam.



During the commemorative programme, speakers reflected on the profound legacy of the Assam Agitation, emphasising that Tezpur University itself stands as a living monument to the struggle and determination of the people. They noted that the institution’s foundation is deeply rooted in the sacrifices made to preserve Assam’s future, making Swahid Divas an occasion of both remembrance and renewed commitment.



The observance also resonated strongly with the current climate on campus, as stakeholders continue their 83-day-long movement against allegations of corruption, discrimination, and administrative injustice. Participants drew a symbolic parallel between the historical fight for dignity and identity and the present-day call for transparency, accountability, and ethical governance within the University.



Speakers urged the Ministry of Education to take cognizance of the situation and intervene to restore fairness, integrity, and trust in the institution’s administrative processes. They reiterated that the legacy of the Assam Agitation is not just a story of the past, but a continuing responsibility to uphold the principles for which the martyrs gave their lives.