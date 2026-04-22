Tezpur University plans major expansion, new departments for 2026–27 session

Tezpur University has outlined an ambitious expansion and academic development plan for the 2026–27 session, focusing on multidisciplinary education, research collaborations, and infrastructure growth.

Addressing a media interaction on April 22, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das, currently serving as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor, said the institution is working towards evolving into a comprehensive academic hub that promotes versatility and holistic development beyond conventional teaching frameworks.

The University is awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission to establish new departments in Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts, and Vocational Studies & Skill Development. In a parallel development, the Ministry of Education has approved the creation of a Department of Tribal Studies, which is expected to be operationalised soon.

Officials also confirmed that the Government of Assam is in the process of transferring additional land under the Naduar constituency to facilitate expansion. Plans are underway to set up a new university centre at Bhairabkunda in Udalguri district, alongside the proposed introduction of a Department of Bodo language.

Highlighting research initiatives, Dean of Research & Development Prof. Soumik Roy said the university is strengthening its research ecosystem through collaborations, funded projects, and innovation-led programmes. The institution has established partnerships with national and international universities, including Silpakorn University, IIT Guwahati, Queen’s University Belfast, and University of Auckland.

He added that the university is in the process of joining the Hyundai Centre of Excellence EV/Battery research network in collaboration with five Indian Institutes of Technology. The institution has secured research funding from key national agencies such as Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Indian Council of Social Science Research, and Indian Council of Medical Research, supporting a broad range of interdisciplinary projects.

With multiple ongoing sponsored projects and international collaborations spanning the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Germany, the university continues to expand its research footprint. A significant number of scholars are also supported through fellowships such as NET-JRF, CSIR-HRDG, and DST INSPIRE.

On admissions, Director of Entrance Examinations Prof. Laxmikant S. Badwaik said the 2026–27 intake will be conducted through a mix of national-level entrance tests and institutional examinations. These include the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE), CUET-UG/PG, JEE Main, GATE, CEED, UCEED, NID DAT, NET, SLET, and GAT-B.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. Ashim Jyoti Thakur said the university currently offers 72 programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. These include BTech, BDes, BA, integrated master’s programmes, and postgraduate degrees such as MTech, MA, MSc, MCA, LLM, MTTM, MEd, and MDes, reflecting a wide academic portfolio aligned with emerging educational needs.