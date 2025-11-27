Tezpur University protest escalates as students enforce total campus lockdown

The ongoing movement at Tezpur University intensified today as students collectively enforced a complete lockdown of the campus, marking the strongest phase of the protest so far.

The united student fraternity has demanded the immediate presence of Finance Officer Braja Bandhu Mishra and Chief Executive Engineer Jadav Chandra Nath to directly address long-standing concerns related to financial and infrastructural discrepancies that have surfaced during the current unrest.

In addition, the community has reiterated its plea to the Union Ministry of Education for urgent intervention, specifically calling for the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor to oversee the institution during the ongoing investigations and crisis.

The stakeholders have declared that the lockdown will continue indefinitely until these core demands are fulfilled.

With unity, resolve, and increasing public attention, the Tezpur University fraternity stands firm in its pursuit of transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership.