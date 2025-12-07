Tezpur University protests embody spirit of 'new Assam': Gaurav Gogoi

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has hailed the student-led protests at Tezpur University as a defining moment for Assam, whilst criticising the government's response to the unrest that has gripped the institution since mid-September.

The agitation, sparked by the death of singer Zubeen Garg, has seen students and faculty members maintain an unwavering stance against the university administration, culminating in a complete shutdown that began on 29 November.

"It is disappointing to see the manner in which Tezpur University is being tackled by the government," Gogoi wrote on X. However, he added, "At the same time, I am proud of the manner in which the students and faculty of Tezpur University have conducted themselves. Firm, unbending and dignified."

The Congress leader, who also heads the party's state unit, drew parallels between the current demonstrations and Garg's famous declaration of independence from caste and religious identity. The late singer had memorably stated: "I don't have any caste, religion or God. I am free. I am the Kanchenjunga."

Gogoi described the sustained protests as reflecting the "Kanchenjunga spirit of new Assam", invoking the rebel singer's legacy.

Tensions at the university erupted when students accused Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and the administration of failing to show proper respect to Garg during the state's period of mourning.

Drawing historical connections, Gogoi noted that Tezpur University received parliamentary sanction in 1994, with its origins rooted in the student movements that swept through Assam in the late 1980s.

"Today, we see the power of Gen Z again. The students and faculty of Tezpur University stand tall like #kanchanjunga. Late Zubeen Da would be proud of you," he said, adding: "This is #NatunAxom."

Protesters have vowed to continue their shutdown until they receive formal communication from the Centre confirming the vice-chancellor's removal.