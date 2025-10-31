Tezpur University protests enter 40th day amid calls for vice chancellor's removal

Tezpur University has been engulfed in continuous protests for 40 days, with students, faculty and non-teaching staff demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh over allegations of administrative misconduct and financial irregularities.

The demonstrations, which began on September 19, were initially sparked by what students described as the administration's failure to appropriately honour late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Students reported that the vice chancellor was absent from a memorial gathering held on campus and did not pay respects subsequently. When questioned about the matter, Prof Singh reportedly left without responding.

The incident catalysed broader concerns about the university's leadership. The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) subsequently joined the movement, raising allegations of corruption, misuse of power and academic irregularities during the vice chancellor's tenure.

Three separate investigations have been launched within 15 days of the protests beginning: one by the district administration, a fact-finding committee appointed by the governor, and a panel constituted by the Union Ministry of Education. Memorandums outlining demands for Prof Singh's removal have been submitted to the relevant authorities.

The campus community has maintained peaceful demonstrations throughout the 40-day period, employing sit-ins, marches, poster campaigns and cultural protests. Daily demonstrations continue on campus grounds.

"We are not here to disrupt, but to defend the dignity of our institution," a student representative stated. TUTA emphasised that "a university is made by its students."

The protesters have indicated they will continue their movement until what they term a satisfactory resolution is achieved, calling for transparent administration based on accountability and democratic principles.