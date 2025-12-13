Tezpur University Registrar-in-charge seeks reply from MoE on enquiry against absentee VC

Amid an ongoing crisis on the Tezpur University campus, the Registrar-in-charge, Chandan Goswami, has formally urged the Ministry of Education to issue an immediate response on initiating a time-bound enquiry against absentee Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

In an official communication addressed to the Ministry, Goswami referred to the visit of a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Education on December 6, 2025, which was undertaken to assess the prevailing situation at the central university. The delegation comprised Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education); Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary (Higher Education); and Karanjit Singh Ngangbam, Director (Higher Education).

During the visit, the Ministry’s team held detailed discussions with representatives of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), and members of the student community.

According to the Registrar’s communication, all stakeholder groups unanimously submitted an urgent demand seeking the initiation of an official and time-bound enquiry against Professor Shambhu Nath Singh. The demand, the Registrar noted, was raised in the interest of restoring normalcy and ensuring accountability amid growing unrest on the campus.

The university administration has now sought a clear and prompt directive from the Ministry of Education on the matter, underscoring the need for timely intervention to address the concerns raised by faculty, staff, and students.