Tezpur University reschedules end-term exams as student uprising halts campus operations

Tezpur University has officially announced the rescheduling of its upcoming end-term examinations following weeks of intense student protests over corruption and administrative misconduct.

This marks the first time since the university’s inception that examinations have been disrupted due to a student-led agitation targeting the highest administrative office.

What began in September as isolated protests against alleged corruption, financial irregularities, and arbitrary administrative decisions by Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh has now escalated into a full-fledged campus shutdown. With the Vice Chancellor absconding and no functional leadership in place, both academic and administrative activities have come to a complete halt.

The administration stated that examinations cannot be conducted under the current circumstances and will be rearranged to ensure students do not suffer academically. Fresh dates will be issued only after administrative normalcy is restored and after receiving explicit directives from the Union Ministry of Education.

Students, backed by faculty and non-teaching staff, said the disruption reflects the depth of the crisis and the urgency of institutional reform. They assert that temporary academic inconvenience is essential in their wider fight to protect the university’s integrity and hold the administration accountable.

The decision to shift the examination schedule stands as a historic moment for Tezpur University, underscoring the power of collective student resistance. The campus community has reaffirmed that the movement will continue until decisive action is taken by the Ministry of Education.