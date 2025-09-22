Tezpur University reverses course after backlash, arranges bus for students to attend Zubeen’s last rites

After facing widespread backlash over its initial inaction, Tezpur University administration has arranged a special bus for students, faculty, and staff to travel to Sonapur and participate in the last rites of legendary singer Zubeen Garg on September 23.

The move comes following protests by students who expressed outrage over the university’s earlier silence and lack of organized tribute for the cultural icon.

The Dean of Student Welfare, M. Mandal, issued a notification confirming that the bus will depart from the university main gate at 6:30 AM, and urged students, staff, and faculty to share their willingness to join through their respective warden, HoD, or Deputy Registrar (GA).

The arrangement comes in line with the Chief Minister’s guidance to restrict participation to ensure a smooth and respectful ritual process.

Singer Maitrayee Patar, who has been vocal in supporting the cultural fraternity of Assam, extended her support to the students of Tezpur University for their protest against the administration. She praised their efforts in demanding respect for Zubeen Garg’s memory and called their stance “a rightful assertion of cultural pride and student voice.”

The university notification also emphasized that participation will be carefully managed, with only one bus arranged, to ensure order during the last rites. This development follows a wave of criticism over the university’s earlier inaction and the controversial remarks made by the Vice Chancellor when students protested for a tribute.

Tezpur University students and staff are now gearing up to pay their final respects to Zubeen Garg, joining thousands across Assam mourning the untimely demise of the beloved singer.