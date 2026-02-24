Tezpur University secures 3rd position in literary category, qualifies for 39th AIU National Youth Festival
Tezpur University clinched third place in the literary category at the 39th AIU National Youth Festival. The achievement highlights the university's focus on cultural and literary development among students.
Tezpur University delivered an impressive performance at the Inter-University Youth Festival, securing the 2nd Runners-Up position in the Literary Category and emerging as the 3rd Best University in Literary Events among participating institutions.
Rahul Rohan Paul, a postgraduate student of Mass Communication and Journalism, brought laurels to the University by securing the 2nd Best Speaker (Silver Medal) in Hindi Elocution. He further clinched the 2nd Best Debating Team (Silver Medal) in English Debate alongside Manash Pratim Dutta. Rahul also secured the 4th position in English Elocution, significantly contributing to the University’s overall literary ranking.
In the Music category, Shashank Gohain earned the 3rd position in Western Instrumental Solo, adding valuable points to the University’s cumulative score.
Detailed achievements across events include:
Elocution (Hindi) – 2nd Position
Debate (English) – 2nd Position
Western Instrumental Solo – 3rd Position
Classical Instrumental (Percussion) – 4th Position
Western Vocal Solo – 4th Position
Folk Dance – 4th Position
Skit – 4th Position
Mime – 4th Position
Elocution (English) – 4th Position
Classical Instrumental (Non-Percussion) – 5th Position
One Act Play – 5th Position
Folk Orchestra – 5th Position
Classical Dance – 5th Position
Indian Light Classical Vocal – 5th Position
Western Chorus – 5th Position
Group Song (Indian) – 5th Position
Quiz – 5th Position
Creative Choreography – 5th Position
With this commendable performance, the University has qualified for the 39th AIU National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.
The achievement underscores Tezpur University’s continued commitment to nurturing excellence in literary, cultural, and performing arts at the national level.
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