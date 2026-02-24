Tezpur University secures 3rd position in literary category, qualifies for 39th AIU National Youth Festival

Tezpur University delivered an impressive performance at the Inter-University Youth Festival, securing the 2nd Runners-Up position in the Literary Category and emerging as the 3rd Best University in Literary Events among participating institutions.

Rahul Rohan Paul, a postgraduate student of Mass Communication and Journalism, brought laurels to the University by securing the 2nd Best Speaker (Silver Medal) in Hindi Elocution. He further clinched the 2nd Best Debating Team (Silver Medal) in English Debate alongside Manash Pratim Dutta. Rahul also secured the 4th position in English Elocution, significantly contributing to the University’s overall literary ranking.

In the Music category, Shashank Gohain earned the 3rd position in Western Instrumental Solo, adding valuable points to the University’s cumulative score.

Detailed achievements across events include:

Elocution (Hindi) – 2nd Position

Debate (English) – 2nd Position

Western Instrumental Solo – 3rd Position

Classical Instrumental (Percussion) – 4th Position

Western Vocal Solo – 4th Position

Folk Dance – 4th Position

Skit – 4th Position

Mime – 4th Position

Elocution (English) – 4th Position

Classical Instrumental (Non-Percussion) – 5th Position

One Act Play – 5th Position

Folk Orchestra – 5th Position

Classical Dance – 5th Position

Indian Light Classical Vocal – 5th Position

Western Chorus – 5th Position

Group Song (Indian) – 5th Position

Quiz – 5th Position

Creative Choreography – 5th Position

With this commendable performance, the University has qualified for the 39th AIU National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

The achievement underscores Tezpur University’s continued commitment to nurturing excellence in literary, cultural, and performing arts at the national level.