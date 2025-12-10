Tezpur University stalemate enters 82nd day as students await Centre's response on VC's removal

The prolonged agitation demanding the removal of Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.N. Singh entered its 82nd day on Wednesday, December 10, even as the central university’s academic and administrative functioning remained suspended for 13 consecutive days.



Student leaders reiterated that they were awaiting a formal written response from the Ministry of Education (MoE), which had dispatched a three-member fact-finding team to the campus on Saturday to engage with the protesting groups and break the deadlock.



During Saturday’s discussions, the central delegation shared handwritten minutes of the meeting with representatives of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff. The document stated that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh would cease to exercise administrative powers, and that a time-bound inquiry would be initiated into the allegations levelled against him.



However, despite these assurances, the absence of an official order from the ministry has prolonged the impasse, keeping campus operations halted and uncertainty looming large over the academic calendar.