Tezpur University students announce "civil disobedience" over MoE's silence on absentee VC inquiry

Tezpur University is heading towards a complete shutdown as students announced full-scale civil disobedience, accusing the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) of sustained inaction and silence over the inquiry against absconding Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

In a strongly worded statement, the student fraternity expressed deep dissatisfaction and outrage over the Ministry’s failure to honour multiple assurances regarding the status of the inquiry. According to the students, deadlines of December 9 and December 19, 2025, communicated earlier by authorities, have elapsed without any official clarification or response.

The students pointed out that more than 90 days have passed since the controversy erupted, with Monday marking the 93rd day of what they described as “complete administrative silence.” They warned that the prolonged lack of communication reflects a serious disregard not only for the concerns of students and stakeholders but also for the very functioning and credibility of a central university.

“This silence will no longer be tolerated,” the student body declared, asserting that repeated assurances without action have eroded trust in institutional accountability. Holding the Union Ministry of Education directly responsible, the students announced that complete civil disobedience would resume from Tuesday morning.

As part of the intensified agitation, the student fraternity has decided to enforce a total shutdown of the university, halting academic and administrative activities until concrete action is taken and accountability is ensured. They warned that the movement would continue with renewed determination and escalation if necessary.

The students further asserted that the Ministry must not underestimate their resolve, stressing that they “cannot and will not be taken lightly.” With the shutdown announcement, Tezpur University now faces one of its most serious student-led protests in recent years, raising pressing questions about governance, transparency, and institutional oversight in India’s higher education system.