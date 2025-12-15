Tezpur University students begin 9-hour hunger strike demanding immediate removal of VC Shambhu Nath Singh

Tezpur University students began a nine-hour hunger strike at 9 am on Monday, December 15, intensifying their ongoing protest against Vice Chancellor Professor Shambhu Nath Singh while also demanding his immediate removal over allegations of widespread corruption and financial irregularities.



The students announced that all academic and administrative activities will remain boycotted until the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) issues a formal resolution addressing their demands. This escalation comes after repeated peaceful protests, which students say have gone unacknowledged by the Ministry.



Student representatives expressed frustration over the lack of official communication, alleging that the uncertainty has left the university administration and academic operations in a prolonged state of limbo. “Academic normalcy cannot be restored without concrete and transparent intervention from the Ministry to protect the integrity of the institution,” they stated.



The protesting students reiterated that their primary demand remains the removal of Professor Shambhu Nath Singh from his position, and they will continue the boycott until this demand is met.



The ongoing protest has severely affected teaching, examinations, and administrative functions on campus. Students have called for urgent action from the Ministry of Education to resolve the stalemate and prevent further disruption to the academic environment