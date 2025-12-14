Tezpur University students extend academic and administrative boycott pending MoE's action against absentee VC

The student agitation at Tezpur University entered a fresh phase on Sunday, December 14 as students announced the continuation of a complete boycott of all academic and administrative activities until an official resolution is issued by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE).

Student representatives stated that despite sustained and peaceful protests, the Ministry has not issued any formal or written response addressing their demands.

They alleged that the lack of clear communication and accountability has left the university administration and academic functioning in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

The protesting students asserted that academic normalcy will not be restored unless there is concrete and transparent intervention from the Ministry to safeguard the institution’s integrity.

Reiterating their stand, the students maintained that they will continue the boycott until Professor Shambhu Nath Singh is removed from the university, which remains their principal demand.

The situation on campus remains tense, with teaching, examinations and administrative work severely affected. Students have appealed for urgent action from the Ministry of Education to resolve the impasse and prevent further disruption to the academic environment.