Tezpur University students seek Ministry response on delayed statutory enquiry

Students and research scholars of Tezpur University have sought a transparent and time-bound conclusion to a statutory enquiry into the university’s affairs, citing delays in disclosing its findings and unresolved institutional issues.

The students urged the university registrar to forward their representation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, seeking intervention in the matter.

The representation concerns the statutory enquiry constituted under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, and accountability relating to the tenure of then Vice-Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, whom the students described as “absconding”. It also raises several pending issues affecting students and research scholars.

The enquiry committee was constituted on December 31, 2025, and was scheduled to submit its report by March 31, 2026. The students said the committee has completed its proceedings and submitted its report, but its findings and any consequential decisions have not been made public.

The students also raised concerns over student welfare, shortage of funds, prolonged administrative uncertainty and the delay in holding the convocation for the 2025 graduating batch.

They questioned whether the prolonged delay in resolving the issues amounted to retaliation against university stakeholders who had raised concerns over alleged corruption. They warned that failure to address their demands could lead to further escalation of their protest, including a complete shutdown of university functioning.

The students further said that if there was no meaningful communication from the Ministry, stakeholders could make public documents and evidence submitted before various fact-finding and enquiry committees.

They also referred to a resolution adopted at a Citizens’ Convention held in Guwahati on December 19, 2025, under which stakeholders could constitute an independent public enquiry committee comprising educationists, RTI activists, human rights defenders, retired university faculty and retired High Court judges.

The students have sought disclosure of the enquiry findings, clarity on the action taken regarding the former Vice-Chancellor, fixing responsibility wherever wrongdoing is established, release of pending funds and resolution of the delayed convocation.

They said their demands were aimed at ensuring transparency, institutional accountability and restoration of trust. They have also sought a written acknowledgement and response from the Ministry.