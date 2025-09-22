Tezpur University students slam administration for conducting elections during Zubeen Garg mourning

The administration of Tezpur University is facing strong criticism from students for proceeding with classes and student elections on September 21, amid the state-declared mourning period for late music icon Zubeen Garg.

Hundreds of students staged a late-night protest, accusing the university of “insensitivity” and failing to honor the mourning period.

While schools, colleges, and offices across Assam suspended activities, students allege that the university ignored protocols, with the flag not flown at half-mast and no official tribute observed.

The protest continued until 11:30 PM, with students demanding an apology from the Vice Chancellor, a formal acknowledgment of the delayed tribute, and accountability for conducting academic activities and elections during the mourning period.

The official notice later confirmed that a Shradhanjali Anushthan was scheduled for 3:30 PM on September 22, contradicting claims that the university had already paid tribute.

The incident has intensified calls for the administration to respect cultural sentiment and the legacy of Zubeen Garg, especially during a period of statewide mourning.

In response to the statewide mourning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on September 23, the day of Zubeen Garg’s funeral. Government offices in Kamrup (Metro) district will also remain shut, while educational institutions have been directed to adjust academic schedules once classes resume.