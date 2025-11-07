Tezpur University teachers' body condemns 'defamatory' remarks by senior official

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association has strongly condemned statements made by a senior university official, Prof Debendra Chandra Baruah, calling them misleading and defamatory.

According to a local media report published on October 10, Prof Baruah, who serves as Director of IQAC, allegedly claimed that two faculty members—Dr Pranjal Kumar Gogoi from the School of Engineering and Dr Pankaj Barah from the School of Sciences—were "the masterminds behind the on-going protest" at the university.

In a statement dated November 7, TUTA described the remarks as deeply regrettable, asserting they "undermine the dignity of the faculty and university community, and attempt to malign individuals who have been peacefully advocating for transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity".

The teachers' association clarified that the ongoing protests were not orchestrated by any particular group. Instead, they characterised the movement as spontaneous, involving students, teachers, and non-teaching staff across the university.

TUTA said the agitation stems from widespread concerns about corruption, administrative irregularities, and what it termed the "autocratic functioning" of Vice-Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh and his associates.