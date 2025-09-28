Tezpur University teachers demand VC's removal over alleged financial irregularities

Tezpur University is facing turbulence after its teachers’ association accused Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh of serious financial irregularities and demanded his immediate removal.

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) said it has submitted a detailed memorandum to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who is also the university’s chancellor, and to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TUTA alleged “questionable practices in procurement of materials, awarding of contracts, disposal of scrap, and construction funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), with multiple instances of poor-quality infrastructure such as newly built hostels already showing cracks, seepage, and malfunctioning amenities.”

The association claimed transparency was absent in contract management, with contracts “repeatedly awarded to the same vendors” and faculty pressured to certify work without access to proper documentation.

Other allegations include delays in fund disbursement, hostile conduct by the Finance Office toward faculty, and disruption of academic and research activities. The statement further said: “Other serious problems included the deliberate removal of the Pro-Vice Chancellor position, irregular and ad hoc appointments to administrative positions, arbitrary suspension of administrative staff and vacancies in critical posts like Registrar.”

TUTA also accused the VC of creating unauthorised posts, granting excessive perks, and allowing staff shortages that “weakened academic standards, forcing research scholars into teaching roles and slowing institutional processes.”

The association also condemned Singh for his reported remarks against singer Zubeen Garg after his death, which sparked protests on campus. A confrontation between students and the VC over the remarks led the Sonitpur district administration to order a magisterial inquiry.

The controversy deepened last week when the university’s Public Relations Officer, Samaresh Barman, resigned, alleging that Singh was running the institution in an “autocratic style” that contributed to a fall in its ranking.

Repeated attempts to reach the Vice Chancellor for comment were unsuccessful. The university has not issued any statement on the allegations. (With inputs from PTI)