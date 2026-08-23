Tezpur University Teachers seek Centre’s decision on enquiry report against Vice Chancellor

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has urged the Ministry of Education to take an early decision on the enquiry report concerning allegations of irregularities against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, saying the university community has been awaiting the outcome for months.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TUTA said the Ministry of Education constituted a high-level enquiry committee on December 31, 2025, and directed Singh to recuse himself from all duties and remain on leave until completion of the enquiry.

The committee, which was initially expected to complete its proceedings within three months, reportedly submitted its report to the Ministry in May 2026. However, the university has not yet been informed of the final decision or action taken on the committee’s recommendations, the teachers’ body said.

Following Singh’s recusal, Amarendra Kumar Das was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor by the Visitor and assumed charge on January 7. According to TUTA, academic and administrative activities gradually returned to normal after nearly four months of protests by students and other stakeholders.

TUTA said the prolonged non-disclosure of the enquiry outcome had left several questions unanswered, including the status of Singh, the recommendations of the committee and the action taken by the competent authority.

The issue of Singh’s continued salary has also emerged as a point of concern. TUTA referred to a Ministry of Education communication dated August 7 advising the university to continue releasing Singh’s salary, with the final adjustment to be made later based on the enquiry report and subsequent action.

The teachers’ association questioned the statutory basis for continued payment of full salary during Singh’s prolonged absence from official duties.

“More than seven months have passed since the committee was set up, while Singh has been away from campus since September 24, 2025,” TUTA President Kusum K Bania said.

Bania also sought clarity on Singh’s present status, pointing out that the December 31 order required him to remain on leave until completion of the enquiry, while the report was reportedly submitted to the Ministry in May.

“The report has reportedly been with the Ministry since May. Tezpur University cannot be expected to wait indefinitely without knowing the outcome or the action taken. The Ministry must bring the matter to a logical conclusion,” Bania said.

TUTA also raised questions over whether Singh’s admissible leave may have been exhausted, noting that the leave available to a Vice-Chancellor under the applicable statutes is limited.

The developments follow a prolonged agitation at the university that began in mid-September 2025. Led by students, various stakeholders had protested over allegations concerning the university administration, including its handling of the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, as well as alleged financial irregularities and environmental concerns over deforestation and ecological damage on the campus.

Singh had stayed away from the campus following a confrontation with students on September 22, 2025, after which the situation escalated and he subsequently abstained from campus activities.

TUTA said the delay in acting on the enquiry report had created uncertainty and fuelled apprehensions that the matter could remain unresolved until the completion of Singh’s tenure. It also referred to growing demands for renewed protests seeking an early decision on his continuation in office.

At the same time, the teachers’ association said it was not in favour of disrupting the academic environment, which it said had returned to normal with the cooperation of students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

TUTA also urged the university authorities to pursue pending administrative and academic matters, including convocations for two batches, CAS promotion interviews and appointments to key statutory positions such as Registrar, Finance Officer, Executive Engineer and Controller of Examinations. It also called for completion of pending infrastructure works.

The association has sought a written decision from the Ministry of Education on the enquiry report, Singh’s present official status and the statutory provisions governing his continued leave and salary.

The Ministry’s final decision on the enquiry report and subsequent action remains awaited.