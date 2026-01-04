Tezpur University to welcome new Pro Vice-Chancellor on January 5

Tezpur University will receive its newly appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amarendra Kr Das, on Monday, January 5, 2026, marking a potential turning point after more than three months of campus protests.

The decision to welcome Prof Das follows an official resolution from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, issued on December 31, 2025, addressing the institutional crisis that has gripped the university for 103 days.

During an open meeting held at the university protest site at 4:00 pm on January 2, stakeholders—including students, the Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA), and allied social organisations—reached a unanimous conclusion after extensive deliberations. They determined that appointing a Pro Vice-Chancellor was "urgently required to facilitate the initiation of the enquiry process, and to restore administrative and academic stability in the University."

The stakeholders have welcomed the establishment of a high-level enquiry committee under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, as outlined in the Office Memorandum dated 31 December 2025. The committee will examine allegations concerning Prof Shambhu Nath Singh.

Those involved in the sustained peaceful protest expressed cautious optimism regarding the enquiry's conduct. They stated their expectation that it "will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and unbiased manner, free from political or external interference."

The university community extended gratitude to the Ministry of Education for addressing the prolonged crisis. However, stakeholders emphasised that their movement would not be fully withdrawn until the enquiry delivers results that uphold justice and their demands are satisfied.

All internal and external stakeholders who demonstrated solidarity throughout the 103-day struggle participated in Thursday's meeting, which shaped the path forward for the embattled institution.