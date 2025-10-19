Tezpur University VC rules out action against protesters, calls for reconciliation amid campus crisis

Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh has ruled out any disciplinary action against students, research scholars, and staff who participated in recent protests at Tezpur University, even as the central institution struggles to contain one of its most severe internal crises in recent years.

In an appeal issued to the university community, Prof Singh stated clearly: "I do not wish for any disciplinary action to be taken against students, research scholars, or staff members — teaching or non-teaching — who participated in the protests."

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged that demonstrations were "a spontaneous outpouring of grief following the tragic and untimely passing of Late Zubeen Garg, coupled with moments of frustration directed at the university." He expressed his commitment to "sincere and respectful dialogue with all stakeholders to address and resolve the challenges faced by our university community."

Singh also admitted that "a few individuals may have, perhaps unintentionally, misrepresented certain facts and diverted attention from the real issues at hand," leading to confusion among the university community about potential punitive measures.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of escalating student unrest over administrative management. The university has been rocked by protests since October 8, when hundreds of students launched a renewed agitation after learning Singh had been off-campus for three consecutive weeks.

Records show the Vice Chancellor undertook 51 official visits between April 2023 and September 2025, spending 388 days away from campus — averaging nearly 16 days of travel monthly over his two years and five months in office. His longest trip lasted 22 days in February 2025.

Students have accused Singh of neglecting administrative responsibilities, claiming his frequent absences created a communication gap and administrative stagnation. The discontent intensified after Acting Registrar Pritam Dev was relieved of duties on October 16 following his resignation, further destabilizing the administration.

In his appeal, Singh thanked "the Government of Assam and the Central authorities for their timely intervention in helping restore peace and normalcy on our campus."

Striking a conciliatory tone, he added: "If given the choice, I would always choose forgiveness over resentment, as it represents the stronger and more meaningful path." He emphasised that "no Vice Chancellor is greater than the university" and called for the community to "renew our shared commitment to strengthen Tezpur University as a centre of academic excellence."

The Ministry of Education has yet to issue any statement on the crisis at the Assam-based central university, which has been accredited with an 'A+' grade by NAAC and was ranked fifth among India's top 100 universities in the 2016 MHRD-NIRF rankings.