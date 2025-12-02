Tezpur University VC seen on various events but has no time to attend University

Tezpur University, a prestigious Central University in Assam, is currently engulfed in one of the most severe administrative crises in its history, sparked by the prolonged and mysterious absence of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. Since September 22, 2025, Prof. Singh has not been seen on campus, leaving the university community in disarray and igniting widespread protests that have effectively brought academic and administrative operations to a halt.

Though absent from the university, Prof. Singh has been spotted multiple times outside Assam. Most recently, he attended an international conference titled “Vikshit Bharat 2047” at Banaras Hindu University just three days ago.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh at Banaras Hindu University

In another instance, VC Shambhu Nath Singh was allegedly present at Jawaharlal Nehru University on an unspecified date, to submit a memorandum on behalf of Tezpur University, after escaping from the same university amid rising protest and opposition from the student, teacher, non-teaching fraternity.

The day the VC allegedly 'escaped' from the University campus, he was spotted at Gauhati International Airport, standing in a queue, as speculated waiting to catch a flight to the national capital.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh at Gauhati Airport

According to records, since April 2023, the VC has spent over 388 days off-campus across 51 trips, a fact that has intensified student and staff demands for his resignation. His whereabouts since late September remain largely unknown, with no official communication explaining his absence or providing a timeline for his return.

The crisis escalated from an undercurrent of dissatisfaction to full-blown protest on September 22. Initially centered around allegations of large-scale corruption in university management and outrage over Prof. Singh’s alleged disrespectful remarks towards Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the protest soon evolved into calls for sweeping administrative reforms.

Now over two months since the protest broke out, the university has escalated with students locking down the University. Since Friday, November 28, the university’s main Jyoti Gate has been barricaded by students, who, along with faculty and non-teaching staff, have staged continuous sit-in demonstrations. These protests have shuttered academic and administrative buildings for over seven days, with banners lining campus roads voicing demands for transparency and accountability. University employees have also joined the agitation, underscoring the depth of institutional dissatisfaction.

The accusations against the VC are grave. Students and staff have alleged corruption involving over Rs 14 crore, citing financial irregularities, breaches in appointment procedures, and misuse of funds. The situation has prompted formal inquiries ordered by the Assam Governor and a fact-finding committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Education, both aimed at investigating these claims.

In addition to corruption, the VC stands accused of fostering an atmosphere of disregard for local culture, highlighted by his controversial comments about Zubeen Garg, which deeply offended the Assamese community and initially sparked protests.

The turmoil has triggered a domino effect within Tezpur University’s administration.

With the VC absent, administrative responsibilities should have fallen to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, however the post was allegedly abolished by the absentee VC as alleged by the student and teaching fraternity, further exacerbating the crisis.

The unrest has attracted attention beyond the university gates. The Assam Governor’s inquiry committee and the Union Ministry of Education’s fact-finding team have submitted reports on the situation, but no clear corrective action has yet been made public.

Politically, the situation has sparked opposition walkouts in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi raised the matter in the Lok Sabha, demanding information on the university’s administrative disruption, irregularities, and the central government’s plans to intervene and restore normalcy.

In response on Monday, December 1, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar reiterated the autonomy of central universities, explaining that under the Tezpur University Act, 1993, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor or a senior professor is responsible for the VC’s duties during absence or vacancy. The Minister confirmed that the fact-finding committee’s report on irregularities, including security guard appointments, labor law issues, and procurement discrepancies, has been submitted to the Governor, but did not announce any direct central intervention.

Amid the prolonged shutdown, students face severe challenges. With lectures suspended and the campus locked down, academic activities, including exam preparations, have been disrupted. The indefinite strike by students, faculty, and staff remains unresolved as protestors demand the suspension of the current VC and substantial administrative reforms.

Tezpur University finds itself at a crossroads between restoring order and continuing to simmer in unrest. The absence of the VC is emblematic not only of leadership failure but also of deeper institutional issues relating to governance, transparency, and respect for local culture. Unless addressed promptly and decisively, the crisis threatens long-term damage not only to the university’s reputation but also to the academic futures of its students.

The coming weeks will be crucial as stakeholders await concrete steps from the university administration and the government to resolve the deadlock and reopen the doors of one of Assam’s key centers of higher learning.