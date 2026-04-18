Thadou community celebrates Hun festival in Assam’s Mahur with cultural showcases and traditional rituals

The Thadou community of Assam celebrated the Hun festival on April 16, at the newly inaugurated Late Ramakanta Bathari Auditorium in Mahur, marking the seasonal transition to spring with traditional rituals and cultural performances.

Hun, etymologically signifying “time” and “season,” is an ancient ritualistic festival of the Thadou people that celebrates the arrival of spring and the sprouting of seeds in the fields, comparable to the agricultural significance of Bohag Bihu in Assam.

This year marked the second state-level celebration of the festival in Assam, drawing participation from a wide range of dignitaries and community representatives. Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), attended as the chief guest during the first session on behalf of Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, who was unable to attend due to health reasons. Probita Johori, Executive Member, NCHAC, attended as the guest of honour. The event was also attended by Colonel Rakesh R. Krishnan, Commanding Officer of the 26 Assam Rifles, Haflong Battalion.





Ranjit Swargiary ACS, Additional Secretary, Cultural Affairs Dept, Govt of Assam

In the second session, Ranjit Swargiary, Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, attended as chief guest on behalf of Additional Chief Secretary Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy. Luit Talukdar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao, represented Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakati.

Other attendees included Michael Lamjathang Thadou, General Secretary of the Thadou Students Association – General Headquarters; Manghen Singson, former Thadou Mouzadar; and Thensei Lhoujiem, former President of Thadou Inpi Assam. Various Thadou organisations, including Thadou Inpi Dima Hasao, Thadou Women Association – Assam, Thadou Literature Society – Assam, Thadou Students Association – Guwahati, and several units from Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, participated in the celebrations alongside Thadou Christian fellowships and traditional village leaders.





Dopainon Thaosen, Executive Member, NC Hills Autonomous Council

The festival featured the central ritual “Hun Maicham,” invoking blessings for the sprouted seeds and symbolising renewal and growth. The ritual was conducted by Rev. Paochon Hangsing, Executive Secretary of the Thadou Baptist Association – Assam, who served as the “Hun Thempu.” The event began with a welcome address by Haosei Thadou, President of Thadou Inpi Assam, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by J.K. Thadou, President of Thadou Inpi Dima Hasao.

Cultural performances formed a major part of the celebrations, with singers and artistes including Thangminsem Doungel, Khupgoulen Chongloi, Vahrose Kipgen, Vahhoichong Doungel, Emily Lhouvum, Mercy Hangsing, Thangboi Lhouvum and Henhopjao Doungel performing for the audience. Social media personality Vahshy Lhouvum, also known as Vahshijolneng, drew attention with her performance and engagement with the audience.



Cultural programme by Thadou community

The event also featured exhibitions showcasing Thadou culture, including a model traditional hut displaying everyday items, attire and accessories. Traditional dances such as Vakol Lam by Molnom Cultural Troupe, Khulkon Lam by Thadouveng Cultural Troupe, Lom Lam by Songbung Cultural Troupe, along with a contemporary performance by children from Khomunnom, were presented.

The Thadou community in Assam traces its indigenous roots through historical administrative structures, including the existence of a Thadou Mouza under a Thadou Mouzadar since 1886. The current Mouzadar, Lienkhojang Chongloi, served as the chief host, or Hun Pa, of this year’s festival.